Since when was the Post Office the enemy?

Recently, the U.S. Post Office has become a political pawn in President Trump’s attempt at re-election this November.
Since most polls show that he is significantly behind Joe Biden, Donald Trump has become desperate and is resorting to authoritarian methods to ensure that he is competitive.
One of these measures is to undermine the postal service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates suggest there will be an enormous increase in absentee mail-in voting this fall. Obviously, this makes sense if you are at all concerned about standing in line to vote in an enclosed area for possibly a significant amount of time around other people who may or may not be wearing masks.
President Trump knows this and has openly criticized any COVID relief bill that includes $25 billion worth of aid to the post office.
In fact, on August 13th, the president actually admitted what many already assumed. He is against the deal simply because he thinks he will lose the election if all mail-in votes were counted. Nevertheless, this cynical ploy by Trump could backﬁre because mail-in ballots are not going to be the only thing that is delayed by Louis DeJoy’s new policies. DeJoy, who has no experience working for the post office and happens to be one of Trump’s biggest donors, is the new postmaster general. DeJoy has been busy implementing changes which are actually slowing the processing of mail delivery at the exact time when the opposite is needed.
Many Republicans are even concerned because prescription medication, Social Security checks, bill payments, and other vital mail will also be affected by this blatantly partisan action.
In fact, the president’s argument that absentee voting is safe and legitimate and that mail-in voting is fraught with potential fraud is an illogical distinction without a difference. Ellen Weintraub, the chair of the Federal Elections Commission, has clearly said there is no difference between the two and that examples of voter fraud are minuscule.
Rather, electoral fraud, also known as election fraud, is more prevalent and often consists of voter manipulation such as depressing the vote of a rival candidate. Does this sound familiar? I will let readers draw their own conclusion; however, I wonder if our president would appreciate the irony.
We need to recognize that the U.S. Postal Service provides an instrumental and essential function in our society and has done so since the beginning of the republic. In the Constitution, Congress established the post office and post roads. The post office is also the biggest employer of any other independent governmental agency. It is not right to undermine it for political reasons.
The bottom line is that, regardless of what happens, everyone should take the necessary precautions to ensure that they vote and, if they choose to vote absentee, mail in their ballot at least two weeks prior to Nov 3. An even better option would be to deposit one’s absentee ballot in the drop box outside the Kenosha municipal building before the deadline.
As for me and my family, that is what we plan to do. I mean, if absentee/mail-in voting is good enough for Donald Trump and his wife (who intend to vote this way), then why not the rest of us?
John Franco, of Kenosha, serves as Kenosha County board supervisor in District 13.
