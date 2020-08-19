Since when was the Post Office the enemy?

Many Republicans are even concerned because prescription medication, Social Security checks, bill payments, and other vital mail will also be affected by this blatantly partisan action.

In fact, the president’s argument that absentee voting is safe and legitimate and that mail-in voting is fraught with potential fraud is an illogical distinction without a difference. Ellen Weintraub, the chair of the Federal Elections Commission, has clearly said there is no difference between the two and that examples of voter fraud are minuscule.

Rather, electoral fraud, also known as election fraud, is more prevalent and often consists of voter manipulation such as depressing the vote of a rival candidate. Does this sound familiar? I will let readers draw their own conclusion; however, I wonder if our president would appreciate the irony.

We need to recognize that the U.S. Postal Service provides an instrumental and essential function in our society and has done so since the beginning of the republic. In the Constitution, Congress established the post office and post roads. The post office is also the biggest employer of any other independent governmental agency. It is not right to undermine it for political reasons.