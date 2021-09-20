State Sen. Bob Wirch: Focus on healing Kenosha

A certain local Republican senator has been taking every opportunity to bash Governor Evers using distortions and false information regarding the events of last August.

A year after these terrible tragedies in Kenosha, our focus should be on addressing some very real problems and healing as a community.

Instead, the senator insists on further enflaming and dividing for political purposes.

He incorrectly claims that the governor’s response in sending the National Guard was slow and inadequate. What he doesn’t mention is that Kenosha’s elected leaders — Mayor Antaramian, County Executive Kreuser, Republican Sheriff David Beth — have all praised the governor’s actions, saying he provided everything they asked for.

While events were unfolding, I attended a meeting with law enforcement, local leaders and the governor; the republican senator was not there. If he had been, he would have heard each of them thank the governor for his quick response.

I’m a veteran who served in the Army Reserves; it takes time to mobilize our citizen soldiers.