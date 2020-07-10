The God Squad: Jesus’ essence is primarily divine not human

I do respect those who disagree with me on this. It is hard to overturn our natural love for unnatural language. “The Source of All Being is my shepherd-person, I shall not want.” just does not trip easily on my tongue. The High Holiday prayer book for Reform Judaism is now gender neutral and one of the main prayers is called avinu malkeinu, “Our Father, our King.” The right way to gender neutralize this prayer is to change it or at least to translate it as, “Our Parent, our Sovereign,” however the editors of the prayer book who are all deeply committed to gender neutrality could not do it! They just left the Hebrew alone and put the Hebrew words in the English translation. The point is that knowing the right thing to do does not mean that you can do the right thing. Tradition has its claim.