Voices: Arian Rana

Arian Rana grew up in Kenosha, graduated from Bradford High School, studied political science at UW Parkside, and currently splits her time between Kenosha and Racine.
What has been your experience?
—- “Erected by the pole of Kenosha County to the cause of just and capable government”
“Above the sturdy metal barricades and behind the flags and the ranks of officers in full riot gear, those words were almost lost in the dark. Above those words, on the night of the 25th of August, 2020, I saw people who were sworn to protect and serve us, but who were outfitted as snipers, preparing to fire “less lethal” ammunition at us in a stunning display of authoritarianism. The protesters were calling for accountability and change after a Black man had been shot seven times in the back; now, at least, we could look at the officers preparing to bring disproportionate force down upon us.”
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
“The 1033 program that distributes low-cost military surplus equipment to local law enforcement agencies may not have supplied quite all of the tear gas, pepper balls, rubber bullets, and everything else that was deployed against us that week, but, with $45 million worth of 1033 equipment in Wisconsin’s law enforcement agencies, the program clearly contributes to a warrior culture that pits police against the very citizens from whom they derive their authority. When the bearcats were driven through the crowd of protesters that night, I saw that act as one more choice to treat us like enemy combatants, one more step away from a public safety approach that is rooted in a sense of shared humanity and dignity. We need to change course.”
What has to happen?
“Any effective plan to dismantle systemic racism and end racial disparities in the whole of our justice system must be rooted in a collaborative approach to public safety that views members of the public as important partners — not as a problem to be subdued. We cannot forge a trusting partnership, though, while the police continue to double down on authoritarianism at every turn. We cannot be made to have faith in the system when the least provocation is an excuse for the police to escalate and turn military equipment on American civilians.”
