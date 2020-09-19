Voices: Arian Rana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arian Rana grew up in Kenosha, graduated from Bradford High School, studied political science at UW Parkside, and currently splits her time between Kenosha and Racine.

What has been your experience?

—- “Erected by the pole of Kenosha County to the cause of just and capable government”

“Above the sturdy metal barricades and behind the flags and the ranks of officers in full riot gear, those words were almost lost in the dark. Above those words, on the night of the 25th of August, 2020, I saw people who were sworn to protect and serve us, but who were outfitted as snipers, preparing to fire “less lethal” ammunition at us in a stunning display of authoritarianism. The protesters were calling for accountability and change after a Black man had been shot seven times in the back; now, at least, we could look at the officers preparing to bring disproportionate force down upon us.”

How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?