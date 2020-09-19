Voices: Christina Jones

“We have these conversations with our children about race, discrimination and how we act in certain situations affect the way others see us. As adults we find ourselves changing the way we speak and act depending on the environment we are in, whether it is work, school, or out in the public. And we can’t seem to truly be ourselves because we don’t want to give anyone a reason to feel stereotypes are justified. As a result, I find that we have influenced our kids to modify their ways depending on where they are and who they’re with, and that disappoints me. That even at a young age, they’re learning not to be their true authentic selves. But we also want to shelter them. I don’t want my 9-year-old to have to think this way. How do you shelter them from that, from feeling ‘less than’ in their own classroom?