Voices: Christina Jones

A mother of six, Christina Jones works a full-time office job and part time as a high school track coach. The daughter of Mexican immigrants, she met her husband, who is African-American, when they were both track athletes at DePaul University. Their children range in age from 7 to 23. She lives in Kenosha.
“I am Mexican and my husband is Black, so everything that goes on that has to deal with race usually hits pretty hard. The problem is with the way things are right now—and not just in Kenosha—I don’t feel like we have the opportunity to speak as freely as we would like without fear of backlash or being reprimanded. And I think there are very, very serious conversations to be had in Kenosha, not just about Jacob Blake and his family, not just about Kyle Rittenhouse, but among neighbors as well.
“It breaks my heart what happened to Jacob Blake. And I knew as soon as it happened that people were going to scour his background and his history to justify what happened to him. And that’s not fair. As a minority citizen, you should not have to be absolutely perfect, cleaner than God, to say that shouldn’t happen to me.
“It hurts my heart because I know some of my friends and neighbors are not having the same conversations that I am having with my children. Having to explain the way things are, and that because they look different they have to behave a certain way. My older kids who drive, if they get pulled over they call me and ask me to stay on the phone with them until they get a ticket or a warning, because they are afraid of what is going to happen. As a mom, it scares me. And it scares me for my husband.
“We have these conversations with our children about race, discrimination and how we act in certain situations affect the way others see us. As adults we find ourselves changing the way we speak and act depending on the environment we are in, whether it is work, school, or out in the public. And we can’t seem to truly be ourselves because we don’t want to give anyone a reason to feel stereotypes are justified. As a result, I find that we have influenced our kids to modify their ways depending on where they are and who they’re with, and that disappoints me. That even at a young age, they’re learning not to be their true authentic selves. But we also want to shelter them. I don’t want my 9-year-old to have to think this way. How do you shelter them from that, from feeling ‘less than’ in their own classroom?
“Things have to change, but where does it have to start? Do they start at home with families because hatred and racism is learned behavior? Does it start in the school system? Does it start with policing and changing laws?
“When I talk to people about this, I have to watch myself so I don’t come off as angry or disrespectful. But it doesn’t matter, it still turns negative. People get defensive. I say come over, my porch is open to you. Come over and have a cup of coffee. But of course they never do.
“You just start to accept it. That there’s a separate set of rules all the time. And then I hear white people say when they do talk about racism, especially my friends, that they are so surprised. They are so surprised by the amount of racism. I tell them it’s always there. You just didn’t notice it.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!