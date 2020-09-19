Voices: Esther Roberts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Esther Roberts, who recently ran for a position on the Kenosha County Board, has a criminal justice degree from UW Parkside and resides in Somers.

How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?

“Trust needs to be garnered between the police/sheriff and the Black community.

“It starts with those in power acknowledging institutional racism even exists, then they must commit to realizing and resolving their own individual racial biases along with institutional changes. The start of trust is always the responsibility of those who hold the power, which is our law enforcement.”

What has to happen?

“The County Board finally declared racism a public health crisis, but trust is earned by actions taken. Now the Police and Fire Commission must fire the chief of police and Sheriff Beth must be removed immediately. Chief Miskinis and his department used police violence to quell protesters fighting against police violence and he blamed demonstrators for their own deaths because they were out past curfew. Sheriff Beth continues to promote his well documented racist ideology throughout the Sheriff’s department.”

What is my experience?

“When I graduated from the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy in 2016, I noted my serious concern of the lack of any Black citizen participants on my final evaluation. I have gone back 5 years in photos on the Citizen Academy Alumni Facebook page and found not one Black alumni portrayed since 2015. This is because Black citizens are purposefully not being invited to learn about the inside workings of the Sheriff’s department and/or Black citizens do not feel comfortable enough to participate. Both reasons implicate the current racist policies of Kenosha law enforcement.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0