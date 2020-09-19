Voices: Kenneth Smith

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Smith came to Kenosha from Chicago with the hope of getting away from big-city life in exchange for the comforts this city brings. But there are struggles here, even before the civil unrest that has rocked the city in recent weeks, that Smith feels need to be addressed, including some that have hit him on a personal level.

Smith, 60, is now retired after a working life in a number of different occupations. He’s lived in the city the past seven or eight years.

How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?

“Treat Blacks as equals, simple. Treat Blacks as equals, not servants, not slaves, not trash, but equals, like a human being. We want to be treated like a human being, that’s it.”

What do you feel has to happen?

“I don’t know if white people will ever accept Blacks fully, I just don’t know. They don’t seem to have the capacity to think of them as equals, because of the slavery factor. Most people out here don’t like Blacks, especially the Police Department. The change needs to start in the Police Department.”

What has been your experience?

“What are you doing out here? Go home (N-word). I explained to a couple that said that, I said, ‘I am home.’ They said, ‘You don’t live out here.’ I said, ‘I stay right there.’ Riding past in the car when I’m at Burger King, I was on my bike, and I rolled up to the couple, and I said, ‘I live here. What do you mean go home? This is my home, just as much as it’s yours. It’s mine, too. This is a free America. I’m 60 years old, I’m a senior citizen now. I don’t want no trouble.’ “

