Voices: Shay Majors

“The community itself and people from all sides — police, judicial, community, local government, small business owners as well as concerned citizens such as myself — need to continue to be involved and become more as one but on an exponential level. Possibly more community activism projects. Whatever we have been doing hasn’t worked. We keep stepping in the same mud hole and still keep taking the same route. It’s time for change. And that’s the local idea right? And you grow it and grow it until the whole world learns.”

“I have watched people like myself go from being quiet and behind the scenes to slowly chiming in online to next going to peaceful protests and next thing you know being in heated environments with potentially unknown outcomes. I’m mad too. The people are mad. And now that we are calm for the moment (and I say that because this is far from over), we find ourselves reaching out to the community trying to help rebuild. We need to continually have open dialogue about this. If a business owner accidentally gets a window broken, there should already be a group of volunteers ready to add some fresh paint on it, ya know? You have to pray before you need help too. Someone who doesn’t pray but only prays when they need something doesn’t feel as though they are being answered but if you are constantly praying, a far-out reach for help doesn’t seem that far out to a ‘higher power.’”