Voices: Shay Majors

Shay Majors wants to see a Kenosha that acknowledges that racism that has played a role in the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the violence and destruction that befell it. But it is also a community capable of coming together and acting to help rebuild not just property, but empower its people, too.
Majors is a customer care team manager at CNH by day, but as “Mr. Keno$ha,” he hosts weekly dialogues on social media as a “concerned Kenosha citizen, continually looking for ways to bring a community together.”
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
“I think there is a laundry list of things that CAN be done, but just like parenting there is no manual and we have to ‘grow as we go.’ I’m not going to say anything WILL work because it hasn’t happened yet. In Kenosha at least, it really wasn’t ALWAYS about race but in 16 years we have gone full circle from the Michael Bell shooting when initially I was too out of tune to know back then to now it has become 100% about race. And in 16 years, society has learned new ways to deal with their indifferences — like the violence and destruction that normally wouldn’t have occurred. There has always been violence for the other national events like Rodney King and before and after him. But now it doesn’t take much for a city to burn. We definitely didn’t expect it here.”
What do you feel has to happen?
“The community itself and people from all sides — police, judicial, community, local government, small business owners as well as concerned citizens such as myself — need to continue to be involved and become more as one but on an exponential level. Possibly more community activism projects. Whatever we have been doing hasn’t worked. We keep stepping in the same mud hole and still keep taking the same route. It’s time for change. And that’s the local idea right? And you grow it and grow it until the whole world learns.”
What has been your experience?
“I have watched people like myself go from being quiet and behind the scenes to slowly chiming in online to next going to peaceful protests and next thing you know being in heated environments with potentially unknown outcomes. I’m mad too. The people are mad. And now that we are calm for the moment (and I say that because this is far from over), we find ourselves reaching out to the community trying to help rebuild. We need to continually have open dialogue about this. If a business owner accidentally gets a window broken, there should already be a group of volunteers ready to add some fresh paint on it, ya know? You have to pray before you need help too. Someone who doesn’t pray but only prays when they need something doesn’t feel as though they are being answered but if you are constantly praying, a far-out reach for help doesn’t seem that far out to a ‘higher power.’”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!