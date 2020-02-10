OUR VIEW: 4 a.m. bar closing time for DNC is not needed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bars and restaurants are going to make a lot of extra money during the DNC, but safety shouldn’t be sacrificed, and at some point the doors need to shut. When the bar closes, you have to add an hour to that for the bartenders and staff to clean up.

In an interview with WISN, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said: “What I’m concerned about is making sure those people who are visiting Milwaukee who are going to be up late have a chance to unwind after the happenings at Fiserv Forum.”

But bars are already open until 2 a.m., which gives convention attendees, delegates and the national media plenty of time to get a drink or two after the convention is done for the night.

For those wanting a drink after 2 a.m., there is nothing stopping people from getting a six-pack of some of the Badger State’s finest brews or a bottle of Door County wine to stash in their hotel room.

But the safety of bartenders, staff and drivers should be considered.

In addition, while it could make sense to have bars open a little longer around Fiserv Forum in the Deer district, it really don’t make sense in Racine, Kenosha or Sheboygan County.