Our view: Parks, lakefront provide needed outlet, just keep your distance

It’s starting to feel like spring, with Easter just around the corner. If you haven’t been out of the house, that’s an encouraging update.
Given that we’ll be largely inside for this month, observing the governor’s safer-at-home order and national guidelines, getting outdoors is important, even for only a short time.
It’s a needed outlet during this challenging time dominated by COVID-19 concerns.
And we are blessed to have a beautiful lakefront and many nice parks and walking and bike trails. There are many places you can go and still stay six feet from anyone not in your family.
Locally, we’re not seeing our parks and the lakefront being closed, and we’re thankful for that. It must stay that way.
Seeing the news reports about Colorado mountain towns blocked off and Chicago parks closed, to name just two examples, has been difficult. There must be ways to limit social distancing at all locations with some thought and planning.
However, we are hearing people react negatively to others just being outside, comparing it to crowds in stores or crowds seen during spring break on Florida beaches. Everyone should stay in, they say adamantly.
That’s where we collectively should pause and understand that what matters is social distancing and other precautions to eventually flatten the curve of the virus. Of all places, the outdoors, when social distancing is practiced, offers a great opportunity to get out of the house, exercise and enjoy your surroundings.
Fortunately, our elected officials understand that. The city of Kenosha sent out a reminder last week that playgrounds and basketball and tennis courts are closed. Signs are posted in parks telling visitors to stay off the equipment.
All good. And the city’s announcement continued, “The governor’s order — in effect through April 26 — allows for people to still go outside for exercise. People may walk, jog, and ride bicycles in city parks, but should maintain at least six feet distance from others.”
And the Kenosha County Joint Information Center answered like this when a resident asked whether it’s OK to drive to the lakefront and see the sun rise:
“Yes! Enjoy the outdoors. Exercise! Work at being healthy. Both the city and county governments have noticed that the social distancing guidelines and safer-at-home order are being followed. We thank you and ask you to continue to put the social distancing guidelines and the governor’s order into practice.”
We would expect nothing less in Kenosha County, with the emphasis on quality parks by County Executive Jim Kreuser.
That really matters now, when we must allow residents who choose to enjoy the outdoors while practicing social distancing that opportunity.
With Easter weekend ahead, family time outside may be critical.
There should be no restrictions to block that if social distancing is followed.
