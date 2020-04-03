Our view: Parks, lakefront provide needed outlet, just keep your distance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s starting to feel like spring, with Easter just around the corner. If you haven’t been out of the house, that’s an encouraging update.

Given that we’ll be largely inside for this month, observing the governor’s safer-at-home order and national guidelines, getting outdoors is important, even for only a short time.

It’s a needed outlet during this challenging time dominated by COVID-19 concerns.

And we are blessed to have a beautiful lakefront and many nice parks and walking and bike trails. There are many places you can go and still stay six feet from anyone not in your family.

Locally, we’re not seeing our parks and the lakefront being closed, and we’re thankful for that. It must stay that way.

Seeing the news reports about Colorado mountain towns blocked off and Chicago parks closed, to name just two examples, has been difficult. There must be ways to limit social distancing at all locations with some thought and planning.

However, we are hearing people react negatively to others just being outside, comparing it to crowds in stores or crowds seen during spring break on Florida beaches. Everyone should stay in, they say adamantly.