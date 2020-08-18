Our voice: Thank you to the poll workers

That shortage resulted in Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers calling on the National Guard to help out, as they had done in the spring election. Nearly 75% of the votes cast — with the 1st Congressional district Democratic Primary as a big draw — were via absentee ballot and turnout bested 2016, according to the Kenosha County Clerk’s office. “Kenosha County saw a total of 18,511 ballots cast in the Aug. 11 partisan primary, making it a 21% voter turnout, which exceeded the 2016 partisan primary,” clerk Regi Bachochin said. “Across the county, municipalities reported that Election Day went smoothly. Several of the western municipalities reported a slow pace of voters attending the polling places.”Poll workers were in place around the county. To them, we can only say, “Kudos, and thanks.”

Yes, there are additional precautions at the polls these days — social distancing, hand sanitizers and Plexiglas dividers to minimize the risks of spreading the coronavirus. But that still means workers are often at the polls for up to 14 hours as lines of voters pass through. And we don’t kid ourselves that the recent primary, with only a handful of races on the ballot, is comparable to the turnout that will surely come in November with the presidential contest and a slew of other hotly contested races up and down the ballot. That will be a challenge for voters and poll workers alike. If the recent primary is any example, many of the ballots will come in by mail. Leading up to last Tuesday, more than 900,000 state voters had requested absentee ballots and more than half of them had been returned the week before the primary. That’s more than eight times the number of absentee ballots requested in 2018.