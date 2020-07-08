Our Voice: What is being done about Russian bounties on U.S. troops?

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Americans return to our routines after a holiday weekend, after parades honoring our military veterans and our active-duty personnel, an important question of truly standing with the troops remains unanswered.

The New York Times first reported in late June that American intelligence officials have determined a Russian military intelligence unit, the GRU, secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces, including targeting American troops. The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post also reported on the Kremlin’s effort to orchestrate attacks on Western troops.

The Times reported, as did CNN, that President Donald Trump and the White House’s National Security Council were briefed on Russia’s bounty rewards in late March. That assessment, CNN reported on June 30, was backed up by “several pieces of information” that supported the view that there was an effort by the GRU to pay bounties to kill U.S. soldiers, including interrogation of Taliban detainees and electronic eavesdropping. The Times reported June 29 that the intelligence had been included in a written version of the President’s Daily Brief in late February.

The NSC reportedly discussed an appropriate response, ranging from making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and economic sanctions, but the White House had not yet authorized a response.