Our view: Require waivers and hold events again

That’s your personal choice, and it should be the choice offered to us moving forward as the coronavirus remains a threat.

Experts say it likely will be at least a year before that threat is eased, so we should be able to decide — stay home or start doing things again. And if we attend events, we should sign away any right to sue.

Attend a Brewers game if baseball comes back? Sign a waiver. Or a concert a Fiserv Forum by a country star who decides to perform rather than cancel? Sign a waiver.

Let’s give the Trump campaign credit, it introduced this in highly visible way.

Now others should adopt it and perhaps rethink canceled plans for summer events, festivals, even concerts — particularly those outside.

Locally, we’ve seen everything canceled during the precious summer months for family activities. If we do not see coronavirus spikes — and we are not seeing them now — we should be able to hold some events in late summer and early fall. Requiring a waiver would make sense.

Interestingly, the waiver debate is playing out around the country as states, colleges and businesses reopen. College football players are being asked to sign, as are customers just going to get their hair cut again.