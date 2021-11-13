Aaron Becker: Wasting money on equity

What a disappointment to see the Kenosha County Board waste $100,000 on a do-nothing “equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator.”

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 already prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 already protects the handicapped.

In many cases, it’s already illegal to discriminate against job applicants with prior arrests or convictions. And the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ensures “equal protection” under the law.

Yet despite these settled precedents, some Kenosha County officials forever want to pretend it’s an unfair system — so they’re buying an expensive solution in search of a problem.

Except the undertone is clear, because all they’re really doing is embracing a culture of victimhood.

The “equity, diversity and inclusion” movement thrives on the notion that employers, schools and institutions must bow to everyone’s silly demands, feelings, pronouns and “identities.”

If someone is ever told “no,” the system is called unjust, another victim is created and suddenly we need a paid coordinator to manage everyone’s emotions. This bizarre trend is multiplying nationwide.

This $100,000 annual expense could have been used for road repairs. Or hiring another sheriff’s deputy or county prosecutor. Or snow-removal labor or equipment. Instead, 13 members of the Kenosha County Board caved to the woke hysteria.

Recent governor elections in Virginia and New Jersey show that middle America is exhausted of being lectured on race and identity politics. We’re done with being scored and labeled as oppressors.

Some elected officials didn’t see the news. Now they’re due for a ballot reckoning of their own.

Aaron Becker, Pleasant Prairie

