Adam Larson: Reducing KUSD board salaries

At KUSD's annual meeting, where attendees voted to sharply reduce the salaries of KUSD board members, former candidate Brooks Litz noted that he ran for School Board not for the pay, but for the chance to serve his community. This is an admirable attitude, but that attitude is by no means restricted to Mr. Litz.

Prior to the meeting, School Board members were paid an annual stipend of $6,500. Considering that the part-time job of School Board member entails running a political campaign, attending government meetings and at times getting berated by your constituents, it seems unlikely that anyone seeking easy money would pursue such a position.

It is reasonable to advocate for a reduction in the pay of politicians that do not attend meetings or participate in the governing process. It is not reasonable to advocate for a reduction in the pay of politicians that simply do things that you disagree with.

If you object to the actions of a member of the School Board, run against them or support whomever does.

Adam Larson, Kenosha

