Adam Larson: Senator Johnson's actions

While I was not surprised by Senator Ron Johnson's vote to acquit former President Donald Trump, I am still disappointed. President Trump's repeated lies for months about the legitimacy of American democracy, his attempts to coerce state officials to commit fraud and his failure to swiftly act to stop a violent assault on our republic, all demonstrate that he violated the oath he swore to uphold the constitution and the importance of barring him from holding public office.

Yet much of this does not seem to bother Senator Johnson, who before the attack planned on objecting to the certification of election results, not because of evidence of electoral fraud but because some people think there was some fraud somewhere. He described the attempt to hold President Trump accountable for his inflammatory lies and abdication of duty "vindictive," and he claimed in a radio interview that the attack on the capitol "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me." I suspect the family of fallen capitol police officer Brian Sicknick and the approximately 140 police officers who were injured while protecting Senator Johnson that day may disagree with his view.