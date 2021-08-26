Amanda Becker: Governor Evers, thank you

The 2021-2023 budget that you recently approved was not the Badger Bounceback plan that we were all hoping for.
I appreciate how difficult it is to pass a solid budget that our communities deserve when you have a Legislature that refuses to partner with you to get the job done.
That being said, I’d like to thank you for what you were able to accomplish for our children.
Here are just a few of the several items that I am thankful that the budget provides for:
- Provides two-thirds funding to our schools for the first time in two decades.
- Invests an additional $408 million in general school aids, building upon the $330 million increase in the last budget.
- Provides $89 million over the biennium to increase reimbursement for students with disabilities in fiscal year 2022-23.
- Invests an additional $19 million in school mental health programs.
- Doubles state resources for gifted and talented students.
- Increases funding by $600,000 annually for the Housing Assistance Program to provide housing and support services to move more persons and families experiencing homelessness to independent living.
- Ensures child care is more affordable and accessible for parents by providing over $46 million Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in fiscal year 2021-22 and over $53 million in fiscal year 2022-23.