Amanda Becker: Governor Evers, thank you

The 2021-2023 budget that you recently approved was not the Badger Bounceback plan that we were all hoping for.

I appreciate how difficult it is to pass a solid budget that our communities deserve when you have a Legislature that refuses to partner with you to get the job done.

That being said, I’d like to thank you for what you were able to accomplish for our children.

Here are just a few of the several items that I am thankful that the budget provides for: