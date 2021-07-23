Amanda Becker: Representative Steil, truth matters

I was disappointed, yet unsurprised, with the recent Kenosha News commentary from Representative Steil regarding the unrest in our community last summer after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Steil’s commentary does not align with the observations and comments from the folks on the ground last summer: Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

Sheriff David Beth, who coordinated Kenosha's law enforcement actions during the riots, said that Gov. Evers' response was "fantastic" and that "from the very first minute that we asked them (the state) sent everything we asked for.”

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser wrote recently: "Do we all wish this would have all gone faster, that thousands of troops could have arrived immediately to prevent the fatalities, injuries and damage to property caused by the rioting? Of course. But you can’t push an “easy” button and have the National Guard float down from the sky. That’s not how it works.

"In fact, the system worked exactly how it’s designed to function, and Evers answered every call and did everything he could within his powers to assist Kenosha County in its time of greatest need."