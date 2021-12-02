 Skip to main content
Amy Bailey: Leave Carl alone

Carl has brought a community together and removing him is awful!

They are taking away a positive thing in Kenosha, after everything the city has been through.

We want Carl to stay!

Amy Bailey, Kenosha

