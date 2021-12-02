Amy Bailey: Leave Carl alone

Carl has brought a community together and removing him is awful!
They are taking away a positive thing in Kenosha, after everything the city has been through.
We want Carl to stay!
Amy Bailey, Kenosha
Carl has brought a community together and removing him is awful!
They are taking away a positive thing in Kenosha, after everything the city has been through.
We want Carl to stay!
Amy Bailey, Kenosha
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Thank you, Kenosha court employees
Approaching 400 deaths in Kenosha County from COVID. State average is up to close to 3,000 a day again.
I've been a media developer for almost 40 years (including 20 years at your newspaper).
The recent trial that took place was not the last judgment for the defendant.
I see in the paper that the Blakes and BLM want change. That won’t happen with just marches and protests. That’s just complaining. It takes ac…
The GOP Wisconsin Legislature continues to block various items in a passive-aggressive bid for control — and, the dysfunction continues.
This administration is backwards.
Something needs to be done about the dangerous driving on Highway 50 (75th Street).
Nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, those who call Kenosha home know what it means to cherish and preserve our outdoor environment.
The Nov. 8 meeting to restore School Board stipends was the success it should have been.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.