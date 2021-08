Local businesses are the foundation of our communities.

I want to acknowledge Chiappetta’s for going above and beyond to help with an order.

Local businesses like Chiappetta’s, Mike Bjorn’s and Crystal’s bend over backwards to make a commitment to our communities and we need to support them.

I just want to thank Chiappetta’s from the bottom of my heart.

Shop local!

Amy Katz, Alexandria, La.

