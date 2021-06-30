Amy Nordloh: Evers didn't "respond well" to riots

I was shocked and appalled by the quote of Mayor Antaramian in the June 27, Kenosha News/The Journal Times article regarding Gov. Evers response to the Kenosha riots.

Antaramian cares more about defending Gov. Evers’ lack of leadership, than defending the citizens and business owners of Kenosha. For Antaramian to say, “The Guard responded. The governor responded. Everyone responded well,” is proof his priorities are not with Kenosha.

I’m not sure if Antaramian was watching the same videos I was watching while he was hiding in an office Downtown, but waiting days to send in a small contingent of National Guard troops that were overwhelmed is not what most residents of Kenosha would consider having “responded well.”

When I walked through Uptown and Downtown, seeing the smashed windows, burned car lots and the complete destruction of the Danish Brotherhood building, parole building, Rode’s Camera, B&L Furniture and many other businesses, I didn’t think, "what a great response by Evers."

I’m willing to bet the owners of the businesses in these areas agree with me. Evers’ response of ignoring the pleas of county board supervisors and even President Trump was the opposite of having “responded well." It was the worst response to a disaster in Wisconsin history.