Anderson: Thank you Harris

I would like to thank Vice President Harris for her quick and insightful response to the border immigration challenge after being appointed as the lead person on the situation by the Biden Administration.

Her immediate interest in meeting with those who have been involved with the situation and complementing them on their success with the project shows her leadership ability.

Once again, thank...oops, sorry about that. I mixed up her involvement with her Afghan quilt crochet circle and our southern border crisis.

Tom Anderson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0