Andra Schroeder: Raise the minimum wage

I was mad after reading the Feb. 21 Kenosha News editorial opposing raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That editorial should upset everyone in Kenosha.

Wisconsin’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and hasn’t been changed since 2009. Meanwhile the cost of housing and food has gone up considerably.

The Kenosha News editorial showed concern for unintended consequences. A higher minimum might increase wages for people already making close to $15 per hour. The editorial implied that would be an undesirable consequence.

But isn’t giving more people raises exactly what is needed?

Income inequality in the US is widely acknowledged. Upper class income has increased while working class wages have stagnated. Some families work second and third jobs and side “gigs” just to get by. Raising the minimum wage is a necessary first step to improve families. When there is a chain reaction up the income scale giving raises to more workers — that is a good consequence for Wisconsin families.

Workers who care for children and the elderly are especially in need of a raise. The work they do is physically and emotionally demanding. These workers are applauded as “essential” but their wages do not reflect their importance to society.