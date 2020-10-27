Andra Schroeder: Things are not okay

We citizens understand our November vote will decide the future for American families. Our vote will decide whether Trump-like presidential behavior becomes the norm for governing our children and grandchildren.

I believe re-electing Trump is the same as approving low standards for presidential character, behavior and performance. Future politicians will know they can cover up their inaction and actions by lying often and baiting us to hate each other. Is that what we want?

If Trump’s performance becomes the new normal, then it’s okay for presidents to lie and operate on the shady side of the law. It’s okay for presidents to manipulate us and treat us like fools. It’s okay to promise to make America great and then attack health care benefits and give tax cuts to the wealthy. It’s okay to spend half of the presidential day on social media. It’s okay to ignore the counsel of scientists, medical experts and military generals. It’s okay to refuse to take responsibility for thousands of needless deaths from COVID-19. As we have discovered, incompetence in the highest office can kill you. If this behavior is okay, what chance do our families have?