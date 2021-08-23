 Skip to main content
Andrew Dopuch: Biden causing chaos
I demand an apology!

We told you that Joe Biden is, and always was, an unmitigated buffoon. Yet, you insisted on voting for this guy. Oh, that's right, Donald Trump sent out salty texts. Oh my! The humanity!

What has transpired under the administration of Joe Biden is shameful. Let's go through them so that all of you useful idiots can perhaps, understand.

Border crisis causing unnecessary deaths and the spread of disease during a pandemic; energy prices up; chaos, shame and disaster in Afghanistan; ignoring the constitution and property rights; paying people not to work; profligate spending; racist critical race theory in schools; boys using girls locker rooms; identifying 75 million Americans as white supremacists; the FBI and Justice Department losing all credibility.

I could go on but the KN probably wouldn't print it.

So, when I read the opinion letters from people like Ron Stevens in this fine publication wax on about how great things are going, I feel compelled to respond.

By the way, let's not forget, Tony Evers let Kenosha burn for two days before he took any meaningful steps to stop it. Apparently, Bob Wirch forgot about that.

Shameful!

Andrew Dopuch, Salem Lakes

