Angela Kumar: Supporting school choice

As a parent whose children have attended an online school for eight years, I want to share my personal experience and remind other families that they have school choice in Wisconsin. A very important choice, as COVID-19 has made much more evident in the result of traditional schools struggling to keep up with virtual learning.

I enrolled my children in Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA) back in 2012. We made the switch to virtual school when it became clear that my son Isaac needed to be more academically challenged, and that I wanted to take a more active role in supporting my children’s education. Our experience with WIVA has been positive ever since.

The best part is that online school has allowed us to be flexible with our schedule, so Isaac has more time for extracurricular activities such as guitar practice, tutoring other students, school clubs, going to church and most importantly, family time.

I have and will continue to recommend online school to other families. It can be helpful for both busy parents that can’t work around the traditional school schedule and for students that need more of a challenge or require individualized attention.

Wisconsin parents have, and must keep, the choice to ensure their kids attend a school that works for them and meets their needs.

Angela Kumar, Racine

