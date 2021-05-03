Anne Rabin and LaVerne Jaros: Governor's budget supports caregiving

Caregiving is a daughter’s attempt to leave work early so she can dress and drive her mother with dementia to a doctor appointment and still catch her daughter’s baseball game.

It is a father’s rush from work, again, to help de-escalate his son’s spiraling behavior at a day program for persons with cognitive disabilities.

It’s helping grandpa with meals, medicines, home maintenance and finances.

Caregiving is also the work of a professional trying to support the daily living needs of residents in her under-staffed long term care facility or providing in-home care visits in the midst of a pandemic.

Individuals who need care, their families and their care workers are at breaking points. That is why Governor Evers formed a task force on caregiving which released a report, "Wisconsin Caregivers in Crisis: Investing in Our Future."