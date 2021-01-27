Arthur Aguilera: And so it begins

All the policies former President Trump put in place to make America great again, in President Biden's words, will be rescinded in his first 100 days.

Policies put in place by Trump — lowest unemployment rate in decades, lowered taxes, eliminated job-killing regulation, destroyed ISIS main fighting force, realignment of the Middle East that made possible normal relations between Israel and some Arab nations, made the U.S. independent from Middles East oil and revitalized a depleted military that enabled the U.S. to deal with China, Russia and Iran from a position of strength rather than weakness.

While campaigning from his basement, President Biden promised to unify the country. In his recent comments words of division were conspicuous, words of unity not so much.

I leave it to the voters: Which is the truth, division or unity.

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha

