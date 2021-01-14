Audrey Schmalfeldt: A poem to brighten your day

After the recent loss of our daughter, Karen, from 18 years of fighting Parkinson's Disease, our daughter (Kim Oien) wrote us this poem to brighten our life. It helped!

Roses are red, violets are blue

I would love to hug and kiss both of you.

But because of COVID, we cannot touch

The simple gestures we miss so much.

2020 has been quite a year

Always having a bit of fear.

Thankfully this year is almost done

And we can finally start having some fun.

So goodbye to protests, crazy politics and COVID

This whole year has been a bit morbid.

So hello to a better 2021

When we can get out and enjoy all the butterflies flying by

And remember all our angels up in the sky.

Have a better 2021 everyone.

Audrey Schmalfeldt, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0