Barnes: Replying to political name calling

Ronald Stevens’ letter published March 2 is a good example of why we have so much political divisiveness in our country.

He starts off with what could be a unifying statement — that we should unite against dictators who invade a freedom-loving neighbor. But then he soon digresses into political name calling and inappropriate general categorizations.

Republicans followers are easily manipulated and turn their back on Putins’ greed, he bellows. What purpose does it serve to make such an antagonistic statement?

Are all Republican followers like this? Are there Democratic followers like this? Independent followers like this? What difference does it make anyhow?

It would have been more appropriate for Stevens’ to say there are some PEOPLE who may have turned their backs on Putin’s greed and look for a way to unite all of us against this.

Political name calling and blind adherence to a specific party — whichever one it is — is the same mentality that caused devotion to the Nazi party and causes people to this day to fiercely and blindly argue “party” politics rather than try to understand and work with each other.

Mr. Stevens has repeatedly made sweeping hostile comments against one specific political party. He, and all of us, would be much better served by focusing on individuals by their merits.

I believe we can all agree that we should unite against dictators who invade a freedom loving neighbor. For those of you who disagree, be you Democrat, Republican, Independent or anything else, please let us know why so that we can have a respective dialogue.

David Barnes, Somers

