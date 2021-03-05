Barry Thomas: The time is now

Hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to wind down and there is some light at the end of the tunnel. However, there is another looming crisis which is not going away. That crisis is climate change and we are nearing the tipping point of whether or not we will be able to do anything to mitigate its effects.

It is encouraging that both Governor Evers and President Biden acknowledge the science behind climate change and have made it a priority in their budgets. However, we don’t have to wait for the state and federal governments to act because there is a lot we can do locally.

A number of Wisconsin municipalities have adopted the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and are developing climate action plans to achieve it. The time is now for Kenosha to develop a climate action plan which could achieve climate justice by incorporating green standards for new construction and creating good paying green jobs.

The proposed innovation center at the old Chrysler site could be a source of ideas for achieving carbon neutrality. With the COVID virus, we reacted to the crisis after it occurred. That won’t work with climate change because once the tipping point is passed, its effects will not be reversible.

The time is now to do something.

Barry Thomas, Kenosha

