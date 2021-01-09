Becky Zarletti: Classifying people by race

In regards to the front page article on Tuesday, Jan. 5 titled “Claims filed in August shootings,” I feel the need to address the writer’s choice of words.

The article talks of lawsuits being filed by the families of Anthony Huber, who was killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously injured by Kyle Rittenhouse. It also mentions Joseph Rosenbaum, whose family has not filed a claim at this point.

These men are described by their age and where they live. But in the next paragraph, it talks of “the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a White police officer.” Why is the race of these two men listed and not the race of the first three men? Why do we need to describe race at all?

Until we stop classifying people by their race and refer to all people as the human beings they are, all equal and created by God, color will always be seen first and racism will continue.

Becky Zarletti, Kenosha

