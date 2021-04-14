Betty Schripsema: What Kenosha needs

Kenosha City leaders and residents want to view Kenosha as a progressive city. What does that mean?

Bringing in new business and industry seems to be the priority for our leaders. That is vital to the growth of the city, but what other factors do new and current residents consider progressive?

I want tree-filled lots in quiet neighborhoods to be preserved, not leveled to build yet another gas station or car wash. For our children, I want more playgrounds similar to Dream Playground (look at Chicago). I want grocery stores in neighborhoods that are food deserts. I want the aging parts of our city to receive the same attention as Downtown and the suburbs.

Betty Schripsema, Kenosha

