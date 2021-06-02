 Skip to main content
Birl De Loach: Firm sentences for felon gun charges
Birl De Loach: Firm sentences for felon gun charges

I just read a story in which a 22-year-old was arrested for his involvement in a gun fight on 54th Street last month.

One of the charges is possession of a firearm by a felon! Bail set at $25,000.

Laws are being created to be enforced on legal gun owners yet criminals are not severely sentenced for illegal possession and/or discharging a firearm.

Criminals violating firearm laws need to be given mandatory sentences for a crime committed with a firearm.

Our legal system needs to begin enforcing the laws with firm sentences and all crimes committed with a firearm need mandatory time that can not be reduced.

So many times we are reading or hearing on the news possession of a firearm by a felon even repeated charges of illegal possession. We need to make those crimes and the crimes committed with a firearm long term and mandatory.

Everyday everyone gets up and has the opportunity to choose to a good person or a criminal. It’s time to start holding criminals accountable for their violent actions that often leave innocent victims wounded or killed by stray gun fire.

Birl De Loach, Kenosha

