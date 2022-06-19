 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluestein: Clean air and gasoline

Europeans were paying much higher gas prices 20 years ago. What are we Americans complaining about?

Rather than pressuring the feds to drop the mandate that requires southeast Wisconsin to have a cleaner blend of gas, perhaps put pressure on the oil corporates to stop gauging, support more public transportation and support more bike use for transportation.

Get rid of all these polluting cars on the roads. The last thing we need is to have "less clean air."

So many people suffer from asthma and other respiratory issues. It is cheaper to support our car habit than pay for our medical bills for polluting the air.

Carless in Kenosha

Camille Bluestein, Kenosha

