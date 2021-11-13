 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob Dorsey: America is going backwards

  • 0

This administration is backwards.

It wouldn’t be bad, except how destructive to real people it is — the very people the administration claims to care about.

Instead of pulling out the civilians and local employees, then the military out of Afghanistan, they took the military out first, stranding thousands of Americans and Afghan helpers.

Instead of developing alternative electrical generating methods, such as geothermal, wind, solar, nuclear and so forth, they declared war on fossil fuels, rising the cost of energy.

Instead of developing affordable electric motor vehicles first, they’ve cut petroleum production and gasoline/diesel prices have skyrocketed.

Not yet a year into this administration and the nation has gone backwards to a point that is even worse than the Carter administration.

Bob Dorsey, Pleasant Prairie

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yvonne Besyk: Unfair districting

Yvonne Besyk: Unfair districting

We moved to Wisconsin with a vision of living in a state that shares our values for the love of the outdoors, fairness and caring for our neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert