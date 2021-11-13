Bob Dorsey: America is going backwards

This administration is backwards.

It wouldn’t be bad, except how destructive to real people it is — the very people the administration claims to care about.

Instead of pulling out the civilians and local employees, then the military out of Afghanistan, they took the military out first, stranding thousands of Americans and Afghan helpers.

Instead of developing alternative electrical generating methods, such as geothermal, wind, solar, nuclear and so forth, they declared war on fossil fuels, rising the cost of energy.

Instead of developing affordable electric motor vehicles first, they’ve cut petroleum production and gasoline/diesel prices have skyrocketed.

Not yet a year into this administration and the nation has gone backwards to a point that is even worse than the Carter administration.

Bob Dorsey, Pleasant Prairie

