Bob Dorsey: Democrats and race

I am a “white” man, reared in northwest Florida. I have a picture ID. My children have picture ID. My grandchildren and great-grandchildren, even those with African DNA, have picture ID.

The Democrats believe that people who descended from slaves are still uneducated shiftless people who are dependent on the state for their survival. It infuriates me!

The Democrats still view “Black” people as a stereotypical group of no consequence, to be used as a solid voting block.

The rage I feel against this type of behavior makes me sick! (Dr. Ben Carson is a “Black” man, do the Democrats not think he has a picture ID? God I wish I had a 10th of his intelligence and accomplishments!).

Not all Black people are the same, just as not all “white” people are the same. Do the Democrats believe that only “white” people have a picture ID?

The front man in the White House keeps spouting lies that his handlers are feeding him. No, Uncle Joe, the polls do not close at 5 p.m. The election judges and poll workers can give water to people waiting in line. Candidates or their workers cannot give gifts or electioneer within a set distance from the polls. That is true in all 50 states, not just Georgia.