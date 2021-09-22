Bob Dorsey: Presenting both sides

“Liberals” is a misnomer. To the left, liberal means: agree with my side or be canceled. Much of the so-called “news” is only viewed from the left.

The editorial page of The Kenosha News (Thursday, Sept. 16) represented what news media should always be like.

There were two columns side-by-side; one headlined, “Biden’s shot mandate an abuse of power,” and the other was headlined, “Thank heavens the president is standing up for public health.”

The news should stick to the “W’s” and the editorial page should present both sides and allow the reader to draw their own conclusions. The general public is more sophisticated, intelligent and well read, than it is normally credited with being. By presenting both sides, the editors have acknowledged that fact.

Kudos!

Bob Dorsey, Pleasant Prairie

