Bob Helfferich: No profiles in courage evident

I guess there aren’t many profiles in courage among our Republican representatives in Wisconsin. From Senator Johnson, who wanted to discard our votes in the last election, putting him on a par with Joseph McCarthy, if not worse.

Then there’s our entire Wisconsin Republican congressional delegation who think it’s alright for elected members of congress to advocate for violence against other members of congress and the seat of our government; and still serve on committees that make policy for our children’s education.

Then the county sheriff endorses the presidential candidate who incited a violent overthrow of our house of government. Of course, the majority of the Republicans in our Legislature are still onboard with keeping the death count from COVID-19 up, with their “go-without-a-mask” campaign.

Maybe it’s time for all of them to change their diapers, put on their big-boy pants, stuff a pacifier in their mouths and cover their face with a mask!

With a little acknowledgement that the Earth is round and science matters, maybe we can get back to normal without killing another half million people.

Bob Helfferich, Bristol

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1