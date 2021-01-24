Bob Smuda: Counting cars

A few weeks ago, not long after sunrise on a Saturday morning, I was driving on Sheridan Road and came to the intersection with Washington Road just as the light turned red.

I was the only car there and, in order to amuse myself while sitting at this long light, decided to count cars going by in order to see how many had correct Wisconsin license plates before one came along without proper front and rear plates.

I began to count ..."one, two, three ... seven, eight, nine." Look at that; nine cars out of nine had proper plates. That's better than expected and I don't think anyone else would do much better when riding out and about town.

It would have been perfect had not that ninth car run the red light on Washington Road.

Bob Smuda, Kenosha

