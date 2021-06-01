Brian Chike: Media controls the mind

The Media Control the Mind

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.”

The elites control the media. The elites control our minds.

In 1983, 90% of America’s media was controlled by 50 companies. Today, six media companies control 90% of what we read, watch, see, hear and consider important.

The big six control 70% of our cable TV.

One of these companies currently owns the most widely read newspaper on three separate continents.

These six companies control the narrative, the agenda and the conversation between Americans.

Many Americans think that they have more media options at their fingertips today than at any other time in history. This is an illusion of a free press.

Journalists who work for the big six answer to their owners, not the American people.

The same is true for Facebook and Twitter, who own the social media platforms. These companies have the power to censor content that does not fit their agenda.