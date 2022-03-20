Brush: Elevators

In this day and age it is inconceivable to me that large apartment complexes are allowed to be built with only one operating elevator, especially senior living complexes.

Recently, a news story reported on the fact that Harborside Commons residents were unable to leave their floor due to a malfunctioning elevator.

This was not a one day event. The company stated they were waiting on a part.

Why does the government, state or federal, allow these complexes to be built with only one elevator? At least if a freight elevator was available, people would be able to exit the building.

What a disaster it would be to evacuate residents with only one elevator, let alone NO working elevator, in the event of a fire or gas leak.

Come on legislators! Let's correct this dangerous situation and quit worrying about voting from three years ago.

K J Brush, Kenosha

