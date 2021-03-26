Carol Hundley: Leave Trump alone

What I fail to understand is why can't the media leave well enough alone and stop airing every word and move Trump makes.

Every day there is something on all forms of social media about him.

He is no longer the president. He is a private citizen just like the rest of us. He is not the second coming nor is he the antichrist.

Hasn't the public had enough of the Trumpism, the hate, the fury, the revenge?

Why is the media so obsessed with this man that they have to talk or write about him and show his picture daily, with the many disconcerting facial expressions he tends to make?

He should be retiring in peace with his family, spending time with grandchildren, going fishing, relaxing his body and mind.

We all need a rest from the constant drama, the disruption. We need to regain our composure from all of the brainwashing rhetoric and firing up of his supporters.

There comes a time when all lions become weak, toothless and too old to hunt.

Carol Hundley, Kenosha

