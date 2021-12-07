Catherine Borowski: Making sense of statements

Please help me understand.

Your article about Jesse Jackson in the Dec. 2 edition quotes Jackson saying, “We took two hits in the face with the Jacob Blake shooting and the Rittenhouse verdict ...”

To what is Jackson referring?

Regarding Blake, the police responded to a 911 domestic disturbance call made by Blake’s girlfriend. Blake, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was attempting to steal her car with her children inside. Blake admitted to having a knife. No charges were filed against the officer who shot Blake.

The Department of Justice declined to pursue the matter because there wasn't enough evidence to prove the officer used excessive force or violated Blake's federal rights. Where is the hit in the face?

Rittenhouse acted in self defense, as determined by the jury, when he shot two (White) men who were with a crowd of people causing destruction in Kenosha. Where is the hit in the face?

Jackson talks about change needing to happen regarding gun laws. Blake was armed with a knife, which is also a deadly weapon.

Justin Blake stated “We’re definitely at war.”

Are we?

Catherine Borowski, Kenosha