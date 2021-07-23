Cathy Mongeau: Use your voice, save the planet

Weather extremes are getting worse and we are running out of time.

Wisconsin has made great progress reducing reliance on coal in recent years, but let's not lose all that progress by moving to different fossil fuels.

Focus should be on solar, wind and other clean energies to protect us and our children's futures. Make yourself aware of dangerous proposals that can threaten that future, and contact your representatives to voice your concern.

One such proposal is the Enbridge Line 5 Proposal. This line has spilled 33 times and over 1.1 million gallons of fuel since it's inception. The new pipeline extension threatens 186 wetlands and waterways. This is only one of several dangerous and costly initiatives being considered.

Please understand that our voices do make a difference to the way our lawmakers vote, so don't assume someone else will speak up.

Cathy Mongeau, Pleasant Prairie

