Cecile Bianco: I-94 project a bad idea

I think the I-94 expansion project was and still is a bad idea for so many reasons: It would worsen the climate crisis.

The transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and personal cars account for the biggest chunk of transportation emissions. Expanding highways encourages more people to drive, and this will increase carbon emissions. It would also decrease public health because more driving means more air pollution and this can worsen asthma, among other conditions.

Also, It would exacerbate racial injustice. Members of low-income and minority communities often lack reliable transportation options and don’t have access to cars, so they rarely benefit from billion-dollar road projects like this one.

In addition, the public does not want this project.

To me personally, I do not drive or have a car. If money is put into the expansion project, it is less money for things like buses or rail.

Wisconsin’s leaders have prioritized major highway projects for decades, while our communities’ public transportation systems and our local road network have languished due to lack of investment.

The ideal solution for this corridor is to ‘Fix at Six’ and expand public transportation. Learn more at fixatsix.org/about/.

Cecile Bianco, Kenosha

