Charlene Leonard: Not a fan of Judge Schoeder

Perhaps judge Schoeder should retire from the bench, he seems a bit confused!

He lets off people with gun related issues run free and others giving them time in jail!

He embarrasses a person in court when that person has caused himself enough grief and health problems to live with the rest of that persons life.

I find this judge to be heartless and unfeeling. This public defender did nothing. He has two cases that he is suppose to be handling, conflict of interest and using the other situation to get this person a conviction and jail time!

Charlene Leonard, Kenosha

