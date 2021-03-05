Charlene Leonard: Response to James Hansen

Were you here Aug. 26, 2020 in Kenosha? With the burning of our town, looting, you claim your issue is something that our President Trump supposedly said by the unreliable Atlantic paper! Not much really said about that, because it was a lie.

The suckers are the ones who voted for Biden, who stole the presidency illegally. Biden could care less about our military taking down the military flags in the Oval Office. First day instead of celebrating his illegal win, he went to the Oval Office and signed executive orders to undo all the great things Trump has done during his time as our president.

Trump did everything he promised, and then some while being disrespected, bashed and treated horribly! He stood strong, he fought back the best that he could. He didn’t leave military people in a parking garage to freeze after that farce of an election. He didn’t build a very expensive wall around the capital to protect Nancy Pelosi the lune as speaker of the house. What does she have to fear?

You have your opinion and most of the world has mine. All I have to say today is wait and see what happens next.

If God is for him, who has the nerve to be against him? Actions have consequences.

Charlene Leonard, Kenosha

