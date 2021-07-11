Charles Leicht: Thoughtful discussion, not unsubstantiated claims

"CP's" July 4 VOP was an example of why conservatives coined the phrase "Trump Derangement Syndrome" — emotional outbursts, no facts and vitriolic name calling.

TDS is a humorous metaphor, not applied of all liberals, but occasional VOPs exhibit the symptoms, even six months after Trump left office.

The writer says Trump supporters are gullible to conspiracy theories. He uses an unsubstantiated "70%", and he might want to consider his own belief in the two-and-a-half year "Russian hoax."

The most recent Trump conspiracy stories, promoted by the left and now debunked, are Trump's belief the Coronavirus was unleashed from a Chinese lab appears to be true and the secret service cleared the White House area of a crowd to work on a fence, not to prepare for a Trump appearance at a nearby church.

CP rants about daily revelations that "Trump is a crime family", without citing examples of how Trump "used the power of the presidency to line his own pockets" or of any criminal cases pending against him or family members. CP might want to review the information on the Hunter Biden laptop concerning our current president's involvement in family influence peddling before casting stones.