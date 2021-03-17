Chris Sullivan: Kudos to the Health Department

Kudos to the Kenosha County Public Health for a great job!

I received my vaccine the other day at the old Shopko building from start to finish about an hour. Sure, I had to wait in line, but my life is worth it.

Kenosha County Public Helath kept the line moving, pulled the elderly with special needs out of the line to the front. Once inside the process went smoothly. The nurse that gave me my shot was informative and made me feel confident in my decision.

When leaving, someone from the health department asked how I thought the process went. Please get vaccinated it is important not only for yourself but for others as well.

Chris Sullivan, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0